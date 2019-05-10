Give mom the gift of mariachi music!

If you are looking to do something special for Mother’s Day, why not provide her with a magnificent musical performance she will remember!

With many families celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend, a local musical ensemble is providing its services for sale!

Mariachi Laredo Show is a local group that plays at various places around town and at private events.

The group has been known to play popular mariachi songs, and renditions of modern day hit songs.

If you are looking to give mom a special gift this Mother’s Day, the group will be available for hire.

The group is already booking events, so you might want to call them right away.

For more information, you can call Benny Vargas at 956-337-8499 or Jose Torres at 956-652-5264.