Glasses for Classes program allowing students to see a brighter future

A new program that will provide free eye care for Laredo and United ISD students launched on Wednesday.

The program called, "Glasses for Classes" promotes healthy eyes and vision for school children in Laredo.

As students prepare to enter the 2019-2020 academic school year, students from J.C. Martin Elementary and Freedom Elementary will participate in the program as it kicks off its first year.

Doctor Michael Hochman will provide free eye exams and glasses to the students.

The goal for Glasses for Classes is not just to offer free eye care or glasses but to instill in young people the importance of eye health.