Gloomy and rainy Saint Patrick's Day morning

At the end of the hurricane comes a rainbow and also a pot of gold because it's Saint Patrick's Day!

We will start off wet and stormy on Tuesday morning.

The humidity will bring the temperatures up to the 70s, making for a warm morning.

By the afternoon we should see a high of 89 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will persist for the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

On Wednesday, we see another high of 89 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

By Thursday, we could reach a high of 92 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain.

These 90-degree temperatures won't last long, temperatures will drop to the 70s on Friday, and to the 50s overnight.

So this weekend, expect a cool spring weekend.

Remember this Thursday, is the official start of spring, but we're going to have more cold front before we get into the hot spring season.