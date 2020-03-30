Gloomy days and Mondays

After a beautiful Sunday, temperatures are going to remain nice and breezy, and we could expect some chances of rain.

On Monday, we will start out nice and breezy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

We could be seeing some chances of rain all throughout the morning as we are expecting a 30 percent chance.

Temperatures are expecting to get as high as 86 on Monday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we are expecting to stay warm and humid as we expect those high 80-degree temperatures.

On Thursday, we are looking at a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to increase on Friday and Saturday at 50 percent.

And on Saturday, we are looking at highs in the mid-70s.

