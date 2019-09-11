Gloomy days and Wednesdays

We've been waiting for the rain but we have remained pretty dry for the most part.

It looks like our best chance of showers will be on Wednesday.

We will start off our morning in the low 80s due to that high humidity, then by the afternoon, we will see a high of 96 with a 40 percent chance of rain.

By Thursday those chances of rain start to decrease and temperatures remain about the same.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 94 which is pretty cool compared to our triple-digit temperatures but don't get used to it; we are expecting to bounce back to the triple digits by next week.

Enjoy the cooler heat while it lasts.

