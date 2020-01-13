Go gluten free just for one day!

Go ahead and ditch the gluten because it's National Gluten-Free Day.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

People with celiac disease, an auto-immune condition must avoid gluten.

You can mark the day by joining a gluten-free friend for a gluten-free meal and have them educate you on the lifestyle.

Or if you're the gluten-free one then share a gluten-free meal with a loved one.

You can post photos of anything gluten-free you enjoy today with the social media hashtag "National Gluten-Free Day."