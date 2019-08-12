Go retro with National Vinyl Record Day

It's time to go retro because it's National Vinyl Record Day.

If you are not in the habit of listening to records, you could go find your old record player and records in the attic and hook it up and spin some tunes.

While records left the music industry decades ago, they are making a comeback among audiophiles.

Some top artists have been releasing their albums on vinyl in recent years and many people are still adding to their collection.

Another way to celebrate is by visiting your local record store.

You can post photos to the social media hashtag "Vinyl Record Day."

