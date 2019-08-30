Golden Heart Project looking to put an end to childhood cancer

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a local organization is looking to host a series of events to spread awareness and also raise money for the cause.

The Golden Heart Project is a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating friendships and memories between children during their battle.

The group was established in 2015, just three years after, founder Janee Nunez Villarreal was diagnosed with thyroid cancer which led her to meet children with cancer.

Villarreal says dealing with cancer can be a tough battle not only for the child but also for the families as well.

In an effort to stand by the kids and show them they are not alone, The Golden Heart Project is holding a balloon release and Kiddie Expo.

Little vendors will be onsite selling handmade crafts which will go to cancer research.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 1st at Independence Hills Park at N. Meridia Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.