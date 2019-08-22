Star Invitational Golf Tournament taking place next weekend

Local golfers are invited to tee-off during an upcoming event that seeks to drive students to a college education.

Every year, the Max Mandel holds its Star Invitational Golf Tournament that seeks to raise funds for scholarships.

The Star program helps students study the environment and what are the best techniques for agriculture in south Texas.

The event will take place next weekend August 31st and September 1st.

First place winners will get a grand prize of $5,000.

For more information, you can call 956-763-3624.