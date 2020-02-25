Golfers invited to tee-off during WBCA Golf Tournament

Local golfers are encouraged to bring their tees, clubs and golf balls for an annual WBCA golf tournament.

Although all the big festivities are over and done with, there’s still one event that brings many golfers to the yard.

The Presidents Cup Tournament is a two-day event that consists of multiple contests and activities for local athletes.

The fun will start on Friday, with a practice round of golf, plus a glow in the dark and putting contest.

On Saturday, registration for the tournament will start at 11 a.m. and will start at 1 p.m.

It’s all taking place this weekend, February 28th and 29th at the Laredo Country Club.

For more information click here.