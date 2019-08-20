Find good eats and drinks at Golondrina Food Park!

If you are looking for a new place for some food, folks and a lot of fun, a local food park is making some new additions to its facility.

With food trucks being a hot trend in big cities such as Austin, and San Antonio, several businesses have been rolling around town and setting up shop at North Central Park.

The Golondrina Food Park is one of Laredo's fine dining experiences where you can eat, drink, and enjoy the great outdoors with your family, friends or pet.

The facility opened back in late February, but it's still making some improvements.

With the summer heat in full swing, the food park has opened a dining area where people can stay cool during the dog days of summer.

The food park is located at 10211 Golondrina Drive near North Central Park.

The restaurant and bar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.