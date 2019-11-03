Golondrina Food Park holds Farmer's Market event

The Golondrina Food Park celebrated the start of fall with a festive Farmer’s Market over the weekend.

Multiple local vendors gathered at the food park on Saturday morning to showcase their products.

Local businesses such as Casa Yoga, Levanta Muertos Coffee, and Jujuice Cold Pressed Juicery were just some of the vendors that took part in the event.

Participants got a chance to meet with the sellers, try some free samples, and purchase some items.

The Farmer’s Market has proven to be a great place where local entrepreneurs can make their mark.