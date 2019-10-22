Golondrina Food Park hosting Halloween themed events

With Halloween almost a week away, a local food truck park is looking to host a couple of events to give people an early start on the tricks and the treats!

The Golondrina Food Park is a great establishment where park-goers can go for some, food, drinks and fun.

This weekend, the food park is looking to serve up a bunch of spooks and spirits for many to enjoy.

This Thursday, the park has decided to team up with Laredo Next Generation Rotary to host a costume contest and Mixer.

Trick-or-treaters will get a chance to show off their costumes for the top prize of $100 while also playing some other games and activities.

The costume contest gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

That’s not all, Golondrina is also hosting its “Howl-O-Ween Pet costume Contest” so that our four-legged friends get a chance to get in on the fun.

That event will take place on Sunday, October 27th.

For all of these events and more, you can visit the Golondrina Food Park Facebook below.