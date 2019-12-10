Golondrina Food Park getting patrons into the holiday spirit!

The holidays are a time for plenty of food, folks, and fun, and a local eatery is looking to provide all that and more during some upcoming events.

Golondrina Food Park is one of Laredo’s newest hot spots for fine dining and adult beverages.

Located right next to North Central Park, the establishment has proven to be a great place to grab some grub while enjoy a stroll in the park.

With the holiday season in full swing, the food park has decided to host a whole slew of events to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

It's time to put on the ugliest sweater you can find or make your own for Golondrina's ugly sweater party which takes place on December 12th at 7 p.m.

Then they will be having a vendor market on December 14th at noon.

The fun doesn’t stop there; they are also inviting adults to come to an adult pajama party on December 17th.

On Thursday, December 19th Golondrina is inviting Christmas movie lovers to a movie trivia night where they can answer questions and compete for the top prize. The fun gets underway at 7 p.m.

Finally, they will have a re-gifting party on December 27th for those who might be looking to trade their gifts for something more fitting.

All these events are free and open to the public.