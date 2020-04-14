Good Samaritan helps community during crisis

One Laredo man is going above and beyond to help those in need in our community during this pandemic.

Most mornings Rick Rodriguez suits up and prepares to face the crowds and it's current dangers at local groceries stores.

"I have my sanitizer with me, I always apply and try to wash my hands like we are suppose to. I am just trying to find these items."

Rick works for Instacart. He shops and delivers groceries for paying customers. But since his job requires him to be in and out of stores often, Rick says in many occasions he arrives when store shelves are stocked.

"I start working on some of these orders that I get paid for, but at the same time I am shopping on the side. If I find something I pay them on my own and I can have them."

But Rick doesn't keep these extra items, he helps donate them for those in need.



Rick uses the Facebook page "COVID-19 LRD Support" as his main form of connecting with people who need essential items or need any type of help.



With simply searching "Rick Rodriguez," you see all the posts he has made. The posts go on of him asking who needs what, from toilet paper, wipes, eggs, bread and even face masks.

"I am buying them, but not to keep for myself, but to give to people. Like a pregnant woman or someone with a baby, single mothers that can't go out to the store."

We reached out to this Facebook group with over 21,000 members asking "who has been helped by Rick?" The comments were floated with many people sharing how Rick has gone above and beyond just simply shopping for others.

A woman shares that she lives in McAllen but her elderly parents live in Laredo, and after reaching out to Rick he went shopping for them, delivered the essential items, and now messages her daily to check in about their statues.



Another member shared how Rick left Lysol, hand sanitizer at their door because her and her mother are both unable to go out due to fear of exposure.

A family also shares that Rick donated and delivered Lysol and hand sanitizer for their daughter who has a low immune system due to cancer treatment.

Some community members do pay for their items, but in many situations Rick is paying out of pocket for those who have low funds.



Rick says he doesn't want the recognition, just hopes it inspires others to pay it forward.

"I am here to bring people hope, to show there is kindness here in our city. There are people like me and I am sure there are more like me."

The Facebook page "COVID-19 LRD Support" has over 20,000 members.

It's a forum operated by Laredoans to connect during this pandemic.