Goodwill hosting U.S. Census Bureau hiring event

A local thrift shop will be hosting a two-day hiring event for those looking to apply for a position with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Taking place today and tomorrow, Goodwill Career’s Center will be inviting job seekers to apply for a position as a census taker.

Part-time positions up to 30 hours a week are available with a wage of $19.50 an hour.

Paid training will be provided for each person who is hired.

Interested applicants are encouraged to come dressed professionally, bring their resume and photo ID and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Those interested can stop by the Goodwill store located on San Dario from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.