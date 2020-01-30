Local Goodwill reopens their Career Center

The Goodwill of Laredo is celebrating their service to the community and the re-opening of their Good Careers Center.

The event is taking place Thursday at the 5900 block of San Dario.

The celebration takes place in the morning at 10 a.m. and is expected to end at around 11:30 a.m. with remarks from the nonprofit's leadership followed by testimonials and introductions by staff.

Goodwill has provided services here in Laredo since 1945 and provide opportunities to empower people with disabilities. For more information you can checkout their web page.