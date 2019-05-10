Google pays tribute to British scientist Lucy Wills

All day Friday, Google will be honoring a British scientist who changed the lives of pregnant women thanks to her research.

Lucy Wills is honored in the Google Doodle. She was born on this date in 1888.

In the 1920s, Wills started researching why poor female textile workers in India were suffering from anemia while pregnant.

Anemia during pregnancy can be fatal in some cases.

Wills then gave the women a popular British food spread called "marmite" to eat, and their health improved.

At the time, she didn't know what ingredient in marmite helped the women, so it was briefly called "the Wills factor."

Eventually, the ingredient was determined to be folic acid, which scientists say also helps in brain development in utero.

Nowadays pregnant woman and those hoping to become so, are encouraged to take folic acid.