Got a pocket full of sunshine!

Laredo has a pocket full of sunshine as well as a full week's worth of sunshine.

On Monday we started out with hot and humid conditions but we are expecting some changes.

On Tuesday we will get a little cooler with lows at 77 degrees and a high of 104.

This is the first time we are expecting 70 degree temperatures since possible May.

As we move closer into the weekend, temperatures will start to decreases just a bit.

By Friday we are expecting a high of 102 and lows in the upper 70s.

Then on Saturday, we will start to see some chances of rain moving in which could bring our temperatures down even more.