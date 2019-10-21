Got a pocket full of sunshine

It's another Monday and a perfect brand new week!

This week we are looking to stay below the 90 degree mark.

On Monday we are looking to see a nice warm and sunny day with temperatures in the high 80s.

Overnight we will start to see the cool breeze move in, bringing our temperatures to the high 50s.

So we'll have warm days and cool nights.

After Monday, we will stay in the mid 80s until Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, we will see another cold front move in on Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

Until then, enjoy the warm and dry conditions.