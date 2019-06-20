Got that Summertime sadness

Technically, summer hasn't even started but these hot and humid conditions have been so unbearable, it feels endless.

On Monday, we will start off humid with temperatures in the mid 80s.

If you think that is hot, by the time we get to the afternoon, we are expecting a high of 107 with a heat index of 114.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to extremely hot conditions.

Officials are advising residents to stay shaded, hydrated and try to avoid going outdoors for long periods of time.

After Thursday, temperatures will drop and by Tuesday 98 degrees could be coming to Laredo.

Until then, stay cool!