Got that sunshine in our pocket!

While parts of Texas are dealing with rainy conditions, we will remain dry, hot and humid.

On Monday we will start off with a very humid morning with temperatures in the high 70s/80s.

As we progress throughout the day, we will get up to a high of about 103; of course with the humidity, it's going to feel a lot hotter.

These hot temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the week.

As we head into the week, we are expecting a high of 108 on Thursday and Friday.

So it looks like we'll start the summer with high triple digit temperatures.