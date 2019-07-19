Gotta get down on Friday!

It's Friday, prepare for another hot weekend in south Texas, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Friday we are expecting triple-digit temperatures as well as all throughout the weekend.

As we head into next week, we will start to see some changes come Monday night.

We are still expecting triple-digit temperatures with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will linger all throughout the week; hopefully we can get some nice cold rain that will bring our temperatures down just a bit.