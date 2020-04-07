Governor Abbott announces temporary closure of state parks

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a temporary closure on all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the governor directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) to close all state parks and historic sites to prevent social gatherings and large groups of people.

Historic sites and state parks will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening and will re-open at the direction of the governor.

Abbott says social distancing is the best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

The governor encourages all Texans to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary.