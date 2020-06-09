Laredo to receive more COVID-19 tests

Even more COVID-19 testing kits will be coming to Laredo.



The move is all part of Governor Greg Abbott's effort to get more testing into underserved communities hit by the coronavirus.

Laredo is one of nine areas across the state that will receive the added testing.



The goal of the program is to identify and establish walk up and drive-thru testing sites that will meet the needs of each community including drive-thru testing in urban areas where large-scale protests have taken place.

In a statement Governor Abbott says: "We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can have one.



As many Texans continue to gather for protests, the state is also taking steps to address potential surges in COVID-19 cases."