Governor Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced a state-wide mandate that only "Essential services" could remain open across the state.

In the absence of a statewide order, local city and county officials had filled the gap across Texas -- like here in Laredo with our own restrictions.

The governor had resisted putting in place a statewide order saying there was no single solution for the state's 254 counties but that all changed on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott ordered that only "Essential services and activities " could remain open in Texas.

He says every person in Texas shall minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household except when needing to provide or obtain essential services.

This includes grocery stores, health care, banking, and financial services, utilities, childcare for essential-service employees, and government services which are guidelines that have already been implanted in our area for over a week.

Abbott refused to call this new statewide mandate action a "Stay-At Home Order" because Texans are still allowed to exercise outside and run necessary errands and other activities the county may permit.

The governor says that local ordinances that are inconsistent with the order could possibly be overruled but that cities and counties may impose stricter standards.

Abbott's order permits services for houses of worship to continue, while several counties, including Webb County, have required those to be provided by video and teleconference.

Abbott says religious services could continue as long as they were consistent with federal "Social distancing" guidelines and have less than 10 people present.

The order is an extension of the one he issued earlier to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts and visiting gyms or massage establishments.

It expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and salons.

The new statewide order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 2nd through April 30th.