Governor Abbott announces Phase 2 of reopenings

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Texas is moving into Phase 2 of reopening the state.

Childcare services can reopen immediately on Monday, May 18th.

Bars, bowling alleys, and wine rooms can reopen at 25% capacity, and restaurants can move up to 50% capacity on Friday, May 22nd.

On May 31st, youth sports camps and little leagues can open as well. Other youth camps that can reopen include 4-H and bible camps.

Professional sports without spectators in Texas can reopen on May 31st.

Furthermore, in-person summer school can begin on June 1st.

Governor Abbott says they are still evaluating on opening amusement parks, such as Six Flags.