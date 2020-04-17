Governor Abbott announces closing schools for the 2019-2020 school year

All Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, that’s according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

During a press conference, the governor discussed the possibility of opening the Texas economy in various phases.

The governor talked about the possibility of opening businesses slowly and with specific guidelines to keep the social distancing policy in place.

When asked about the school year, he said it would not be safe to re-open schools at this time and announced the closure for the rest of the school year.

Most schools were set to return to class on May 4th; however, that will not be the case.

In the meantime, school districts will continue with the distance learning strategies they began implementing after Spring Break.

So far no school districts have commented on the governor’s decision.