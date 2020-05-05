Governor Abbott announces reopening of salons and gyms

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the next lines of business that will reopen in the state.

Governor Abbott announced cosmetology salons such as barbershops, nail, and hair salons can open on May 8th. Guidelines will include one customer per stylist and social distancing in waiting area.

Governor Abbott says as of May 18th gyms and exercise facilities may open at 25 percent capacity.

Showers and locker rooms must remain closed and equipment must be disinfected after each use. Those working out must wear gloves that cover "entirety of fingers" and maintain distancing.

Governor Abbott spoke about bars and says the state is still working through the details on reopening them and considering the safest ways to do so.