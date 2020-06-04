Governor Abbott announces third phase of re-openings

The State of Texas is entering its third phase towards re-opening.

As of Thursday, all businesses operating at 25% capacity can now expand to 50% with certain exceptions.

Bars and other similar establishments can also now operate at 50%, as long as the customers are sitting down.

Also, 10 people can now sit together in a restaurant, that's up from six.

Meanwhile, amusement parks and carnivals can open only at 50 percent capacity and as long as the county they are in has less than 1,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The release from the governor's office goes on to say special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings such as Fourth of July celebrations but local officials and public health officials must collaborate on safety standards.

The next phases in re-opening are set for June 12th and June 19th.