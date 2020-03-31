Governor Abbott extends school closures until May

All schools in Texas will remain closed until early May as part of an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Abbott announced the executive order during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, saying it would bring the state in line with federal guidance urging social distancing, which President Trump announced Monday would now run through the end of the month.

The governor said any law enforcement officer in the state can enforce his executive order.

Violators could face a fine or a jail sentence of up to 180 days. Anyone who violates it can also be subject to a quarantine order.

Abbott said residents must avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, and visiting gyms or massage establishments, and it expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons.