Governor Abbott issues executive order increasing hospital capacity

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 334 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order expanding hospital bed capacity as the state responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor also announced the creation of a temporary supply chain strike force.

Its purpose will be to help with the collaboration between the public and private sectors to make sure health care facilities have the supplies they need in treating patients as well as day-to-day resources such as food going towards medical personnel, first responders and patients who contracted the virus.

The governor's executive order takes effect immediately and remains in effect and in full force until April 21st at 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise changed by the governor.