Governor Abbott says Texans cannot be jailed for violating shutdown orders

Governor Greg Abbott made a change to his COVID-19 executive order saying he is not allowing Texans to be jailed or held for violating any local COVID-19 orders.

This amendment would affect anyone who has been arrested or jailed because they violated stay at home orders statewide going back to April second and supersedes any local orders.

Governor Abbott says, "Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen."

In a statement Abbott goes on to mention Ana Isabella Castro-Garcia, and Brenda Stephany Mata by name who are from Laredo.

The two were arrested back in April for allegedly operating their salon businesses from their homes despite Laredo’s stay at home orders.