Governor Abbott, seeking permission for SNAP recipients to use benefits at restaurants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is looking into the possibility of allowing SNAP recipients to use their benefits at take out and drive-thru restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter the governor sent to the United States Department of Agriculture, he is asking permission to waive the restrictions that would normally forbid SNAP recipients from using their benefits at restaurants.

Abbott says as we continue to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for Texans so they can provide meals for their families.

If approved, this would open up another food source for 3.2 million Texans.

At this time, it is not known whether the USDA has responded to Abbott's letter.