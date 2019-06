Beer lovers in the Lone Star State have reason to crack open a cold one and celebrate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill on Saturday that allows craft breweries to sell beer to go.

Smaller brewpubs can already do it; however, with this new law, breweries will have the same right.

The governor held a signing ceremony at the Austin Beerworks Brewery in north Austin.

Abbott ended with a message to Texans reminding folks to drink responsibly.