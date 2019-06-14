Governor Abbott signs bill raising smoking age to 21

Last Friday Governor Greg Abbott signed SB-21 raising the age to buy and use all tobacco products from 18 to 21.

This includes cigarettes, E-cigarettes, cigars and other products with tobacco in them.

Starting September first, anyone under the age of 21 who is in possession of tobacco products will be given a class "C" citation and a fine of $500.

The only exception is those who serve in the military.

As a result, the Laredo Police Department will be on the lookout for underage tobacco users.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says his department wants to help tackle the health issues associated with smoking.

Texas is the 15th state to prohibit the sale of all tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.