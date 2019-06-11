Governor Abbott signs lemonade stand law

Children will soon be able to sell lemonade outside their homes without worrying about the cops shutting them down.

Governor Greg Abbott posted this tongue-in-cheek video on social media celebrating the move Monday.

In the video, it shows the governor signing into law protections for the traditional childhood fundraisers.

He then toasts the move with a glass of lemonade.

The law was inspired by a 2015 case in east Texas.

Two sisters were reportedly trying to raise money for Father's Day when police closed their stand because they did not have a "Peddler's permit."

The new lemonade stand law goes into effect September first.

