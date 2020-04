Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the stay at home order will be expiring on April 30th.

He made that declaration during a press briefing Monday afternoon.



He also said that all retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants, museums, and libraries can open on May 1st.



Outdoor sports with a four person limit will be allowed, such as tennis or golf.



The governor did say though that barber shops, salons, and gyms have to stay closed until at least mid May.