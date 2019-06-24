Governor Abbott to send thousands of troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered to send an additional thousand troops to the U.S.-Mexico border; however, at the same time, he's accusing Congress of failing to take action on the growing humanitarian crisis.

He says the additional guards will assist at new detention facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso ports of entry.

This after house democrats unveiled a $4.5 billion dollar border measure on Friday.

Congressman Henry Cuellar welcomes the National Guard but wants to clarify a few measures.

Congressman Cuellar says, “If you look at a statement this is what he said, he says Congress is not doing his job so I have to do mine, I’m sending a thousand personnel. The only thing he forgot to say was its all federal funded. It’s paid by the federal government. Then he said that he was going to put these people at the ports of entry to help Border Patrol. Border Patrol again is not at the ports of entry, those are CBP.

Cuellar went on to say that he's against any use of barbed wire at the border, especially at the bridges.

He says the notion that the National Guard is here to save or secure the border like Governor Abbott would have it seem should not be taken as such.