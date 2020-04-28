Texas guidelines to keep nursing homes safe

Despite the effort to re-open businesses in Texas on Friday, Governor Greg Abbott's plan includes steps to help protect the most vulnerable in our community during the pandemic.



According to the Health and Human Services Commission, approximately 19 percent of nursing homes and three percent of assisted living communities have reported positive cases.

While announcing his plan to reopen Texas, Governor Abbott stated that in order for this plan to work, the most vulnerable among us must be protected. That includes those in nursing home and assisted living communities.

In the order it states that nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities must remain closed to visitors unless to provide critical assistance.



The governor's report to open Texas outlines the control measures suggested by state officials for nursing home and assisted living communities.

The recommendations include to:



- Quantify the extent of the infection. Upon the first positive test result of a nursing facility staff member or resident, the facility shall work with local and state health authorities, to coordinate testing of staff and residents. The governor says nursing facilities will have access to the rapid assessment quick response force.

- Another recommendation includes to implement a comprehensive mitigation plan: these facilities should have a mitigation plan that must address the specific level of infection that is.

- Re-evaluate current COVID-19 positive facilities: those currently positive facilities that have not completed comprehensive testing will need to conduct an assessment of their current infection levels and consult with local and state health authorities.

- The governor's plan recommends to appropriate isolation and placement of COVID-19 patients: the residents who are positive need to be isolated in the most effective manner available such as removal to a different facility dedicated to COIVD-19 or removal to an isolated wing of their facility.

- The fifth recommendation says to implement enhanced access controls to the facility: manage and control access to the facility by the healthcare partners who frequent the facility and any other individuals providing critical services in the facility. Limited access to the facility through special entrances to control infection.

- Also, facilities are recommended to enhance control of staff access to the facility: facilities should discourage staff and employees from working at multiple facilities. This is not a prohibition, because it could lead to further staffing shortages, but additional control measures should be taken.

- Plus, nursing homes are asked to effectively notify the facility and implement immediate measures to inform all who interact or may have recently interacted with a facility with positive patients.

- And it is asked to continue prevention efforts in facilities that do not have an infection: facilities that do not have a positive detection to date will continue to undergo infection control assessments and enhancements in compliance with guidance from CDC guidelines and other health agencies.

Whether you're living at a nursing home or assisted living, Governor Greg Abbott recommends anyone over 65 years of age to stay at home to limit exposure.



All these recommendations are outlined in the governor's strike force to open Texas report.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Health and Human Services will develop additional guidance to other long-term care facilities to enhance infection control standards in those facilities.