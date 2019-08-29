Governor of Tamaulipas requests help from Mexican president

The governor of Tamaulipas took to Twitter to speak out against the increase in violence in Nuevo Laredo.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca says he sent a letter to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador outlining the violent acts done by drug gangs.

The governor says there has been a focus on crimes such as extortion, kidnapping, and corruption.

The Mexican president touched on the governor’s plea during a recent press conference.

Mexican President Obrador says, the Secretary of Public Safety and Defense will meet with him and work together on the violent acts in Nuevo Laredo.

The governor also said the recent spike in violence and crime pose a danger to not only the residents of the state but also migrants who are arriving as well.