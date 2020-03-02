Grab a free McMuffin as part of National Egg McMuffin Day!

You can get a free egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain's inaugural "National Egg McMuffin Day."

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

Fun fact: the egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then show up at a McDonald’s between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

No purchase necessary.