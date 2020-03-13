Grab some grub this spring break

With the lent season in full swing, a local wing eatery is adjusting its menu for those looking for some good eats.

Buffalo Wings and Wings, mostly known for their chicken wings and burgers, is inviting customers to try their seafood options.

The restaurant has shrimp, fish salads, and fried fish and french fries.

And if you are looking for vegetarian they also have Buffalo Cauliflower Bites.

You can find all of these good food options over at Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 9651 McPherson Road.