Graduation schedule for LISD

Seniors from Martin, Nixon, and Cigarroa High School will receive their diplomas on Friday.

File photo: Early College High School graduation 2018

The Martin High School class will walk the stage at 10:00 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

According to their principal, 460 students will be graduating. The doors will open at 9:00 a.m.; meanwhile the biggest graduating class from LISD will be over at Nixon.

A total of 491 students are expected to walk the stage, and the ceremony starts at 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m.

Finally, 392 seniors from Cigarroa will graduate at 6 p.m. also at the arena. The doors open at 5 p.m. for that ceremony.

If you are planning to attend, you need a ticket, and you have to adhere to the bag and security policies from the arena.

Laredo ISD will be broadcasting the ceremonies live on their YouTube and Facebook pages.