Graduations for Class of 2020 still in limbo

There is still a big question mark over whether high school seniors will participate in a traditional graduation ceremony this year.

File photo: Nixon High School 2019 graduation

We reached out to both school districts to see what plans have been put in place.

Both UISD and LISD say they are waiting on word from Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency on how to move forward.

An LISD spokesperson elaborated saying the matter is out of the district's hands.

A statewide strike force made up of educators and superintendents have been discussing the topic but no word yet on what has been decided.

LISD says they have several dates in place for possible ceremonies that will hopefully allow them to celebrate the class of 2020.