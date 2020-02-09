Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani’s Ukraine info

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has established a way to review information gathered in Ukraine by Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has targeted Democrat Joe Biden and his son.

A department spokeswoman is declining to comment when asked about the statements by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Giuliani himself is under scrutiny by federal authorities.

That means the Justice Department would be putting itself in the awkward position of appearing to work with someone it is actively investigating to gather potentially damaging information against one of the president’s political rivals.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.