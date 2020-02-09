Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani’s Ukraine info

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Updated: Sun 1:57 PM, Feb 09, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has established a way to review information gathered in Ukraine by Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani has targeted Democrat Joe Biden and his son.

A department spokeswoman is declining to comment when asked about the statements by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Giuliani himself is under scrutiny by federal authorities.

That means the Justice Department would be putting itself in the awkward position of appearing to work with someone it is actively investigating to gather potentially damaging information against one of the president’s political rivals.

