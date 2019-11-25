Grande Candela honors El Paso shooting victims

A memorial was unveiled on Sunday honoring the 22 victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

A 30-foot tall golden obelisk, called the "Grand Candela" or "Big candle" was revealed during a public ceremony in the Walmart parking lot.

The structure is made up of 22 individual perforated aluminum arcs grouped together into one representing the number of people killed in the August attack.

A private lighting was held Friday night for the families of those who died and the survivors.

The El Paso Walmart re-opened earlier this month.