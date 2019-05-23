Grandmother arrested in Florida for being in possession of CBD oil

Newly-released body-camera video shows Florida deputies arresting a grandmother at Disneyworld who had CBD oil in her purse.

The 69-year-old woman spent 12 hours behind bars before being released on bond.

The grandmother said she uses CBD Oil for arthritis.

The deputy, who was working off-duty for Disney at the time, charged the woman with "Possession of hashish" and took her to jail.

Disney said the incident was a law enforcement matter.

Under Florida’s Medical Marijuana Law, patients using CBD oil with three percent or higher THC must be listed in the state's Medical Marijuana Registry.