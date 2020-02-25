Grant to help buy law enforcement radios

We all know how important communication is, and it is especially important for law enforcement officers out in the field.

This morning that communication got even better with the announcement of a $150,000 grant for the Sheriff's and District Attorney's Office.

The money will be used to buy 33 new radios which will help both departments enhance their communications and better respond to emergency situations.

The money was made possible through a $3 million appropriation by Congressman Henry Cuellar to the Regional Law Enforcement Technology Initiative.