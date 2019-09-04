Grieving mother speaks out one year after killings

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the first victim found in an alleged killing spree.

Grieving mother Christina Benavides visits the grave of daughter Melissa Benavides

Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz was charged with capital murder for the deaths of four victims.

Christina Benavides, the mother of Melissa Ramirez, was at the cemetery visiting her daughter one year after the tragedy.

She says the pain of losing her loved-one is never-ending and is hoping she finds justice for her daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Melissa Ramirez was found on September third of last year in a dirt road along Camino Colombia.

Shortly after, detectives delivered the tragic news to Melissa’s mother saying that they had found her daughter dead in a ranch up north.

Completely appalled by the news, Christina couldn’t believe her daughter was gone after speaking with her three days before the incident.

The mother says the last time they spoke she gave Melissa her blessing and said, “God bless you”.

Days went by and she found out about the other three victims and the man who was allegedly behind the killings; a Border Patrol agent named Juan David Ortiz.

Christina says she doesn’t understand why he did it and that nobody has the right to take someone’s life.

During Ortiz’s arraignment hearing back in January, Christina couldn’t control her emotions after Ortiz entered the courtroom and burst into tears.

Even though the district attorney is seeking the death penalty in this case, Christina says she just wants justice for her daughter.

In the meantime, Christina continues to visit her daughter every single day at the cemetery, asking her to watch over her, and Melissa’s five children.

Ortiz's next court hearing is scheduled for October 8th.

Christina says she will be there to make sure justice prevails.